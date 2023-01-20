3 teens out on judicial release ‘caught in the act’ robbing Toronto store: police

Send this page to someone via email

A group of teen boys allegedly part of a “crime group” were “caught in the act” robbing a store in Toronto, resulting in their arrest and nearly $1.3 million in gold and silver being recovered, police say.

York Regional Police said on Dec. 10 at 2:15 p.m., three masked suspects entered a precious metals store on Bloor Street and robbed it while using a firearm.

They obtained gold and silver and went to a nearby vehicle where a fourth suspect was waiting, police said.

York Regional Police Hold-Up officers were in the area as part of an investigation into the same suspects, police said, and the officers contained the vehicle, which was allegedly stolen.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said after a brief foot pursuit, the four suspects were arrested. A loaded handgun was allegedly recovered, along with $1,295,000 worth of gold and silver.

The gold and silver was later returned to the rightful owner.

No one was injured in the incident.

Two 15-year-old boys and two 17-year-old boys are now facing several charges.

The charges include robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, possession of a loaded restricted firearm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police added that one of the 15 year olds and both 17 year olds were out on a judicial release order at the time of their arrest. As a result, they also face a charge of failing to comply with a judicial release order.

Police didn’t confirm what previous offence(s) were tied to the judicial order.

“Investigators believe the suspects are part of a crime group that has been involved in a series of armed robberies at pharmacies, currency-conversion businesses and precious metal stores since November 2022,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“One 17-year-old is also charged in seven unrelated commercial robberies which took place in York, Toronto, Peel and Hamilton, while one 15-year-old is also charged in two of those incidents.”

A total of 40 charges have been laid in the case thus far.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.