3 teens out on judicial release ‘caught in the act’ robbing Toronto store: police

A group of teen boys allegedly part of a “crime group” were “caught in the act” robbing a store in Toronto, resulting in their arrest and nearly $1.3 million in gold and silver being recovered, police say.
York Regional Police said on Dec. 10 at 2:15 p.m., three masked suspects entered a precious metals store on Bloor Street and robbed it while using a firearm.
They obtained gold and silver and went to a nearby vehicle where a fourth suspect was waiting, police said.
York Regional Police Hold-Up officers were in the area as part of an investigation into the same suspects, police said, and the officers contained the vehicle, which was allegedly stolen.
Police said after a brief foot pursuit, the four suspects were arrested. A loaded handgun was allegedly recovered, along with $1,295,000 worth of gold and silver.
The gold and silver was later returned to the rightful owner.
No one was injured in the incident.
Two 15-year-old boys and two 17-year-old boys are now facing several charges.
The charges include robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, possession of a loaded restricted firearm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Police added that one of the 15 year olds and both 17 year olds were out on a judicial release order at the time of their arrest. As a result, they also face a charge of failing to comply with a judicial release order.
Police didn’t confirm what previous offence(s) were tied to the judicial order.
“Investigators believe the suspects are part of a crime group that has been involved in a series of armed robberies at pharmacies, currency-conversion businesses and precious metal stores since November 2022,” police said.
“One 17-year-old is also charged in seven unrelated commercial robberies which took place in York, Toronto, Peel and Hamilton, while one 15-year-old is also charged in two of those incidents.”
A total of 40 charges have been laid in the case thus far.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
