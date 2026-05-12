Treatment centre outside Halifax designed to help first responders with PTSD, addiction

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A new facility has opened on Nova Scotia’s Eastern Shore that was designed specifically to offer support for first responders and veterans.

The treatment centre in the Head of Jeddore, N.S., is the first of its kind in the region and will help members living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), trauma and addiction.

“If you spent your life carrying the load for others, you no longer have to carry it alone. Help is here in a place built for you,” said Joe Magnet, the CEO of EHN Guardians during the grand opening on Tuesday.

The three buildings are located about 45 minutes outside of Halifax and will be run by EHN Guardians, an organization that operates treatment facilities in the country.

This is the organization’s first centre designed exclusively for military, RCMP, veterans and first responders in Atlantic Canada.

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According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, pre-pandemic statistics showed 12 to 23 per cent of first responders will experience PTSD at some point in their lives.

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Michael Gittens, who has been working as a paramedic for more than 30 years, was at the unveiling event Tuesday and says he benefitted from a nine-week program offered through EHN in 2024.

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He’s now encouraging others in a similar position to get the help they need.

“I was struggling for years. But the problem is I didn’t know why I was struggling,” he said.

“Don’t be embarrassed. Look in the mirror, say you can change, you can get back to that good person you were.”

The centre has 23 bedrooms, a gym, and a detox facility. Four nurses will be working at the site, along with 24/7 mental health and addiction supports.

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“This treatment program is a trauma facility that also treats folks with substance use disorder because we also know that substance use disorder is one of the many symptoms of trauma-related injury for folks,” said Helen Luedee. EHN Canada’s executive director.

“We have detox here in this new facility. And they’ll see some of the withdrawal management beds, as well they’ll see some of the rooms they’ll set up for ketamine treatment which is one of the treatments we provide here on site.”

Luedee says the aim is to provide a new standard of care to first responders with programs that specifically address trauma and psychological injuries.

The facility is currently offering a seven-week trauma program and a nine-week addiction program. Additional substance abuse treatments will be coming in the fall.