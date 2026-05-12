Bill 3, ‘Robbie’s Legacy Act,’ passes second reading at Ontario legislature

Send this page to someone via email

The Sherren family is still grieving the loss of their son, Robbie, who died two years ago at the age of 40 following complications from a brain injury.

Family members say Robbie was known for his kindness and generosity, values rooted deeply in his family.

Lorraine Sherren, Robbie’s mother, says she’s an organ donor herself.

“I donated one of my kidneys to Derk (Sherren, Robbie’s father) because he lost both of his kidneys,” Lorraine said. “So he’s here today because he’s walking around with one of my kidneys.”

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

And in death, Robbie continued that legacy. Through groundbreaking “heart-in-a-box” technology, his heart was donated to someone desperately in need, a final act of generosity that is now inspiring proposed legislation at Queen’s Park.

Kingston and the Islands MPP Ted Hsu has introduced Bill 3, known as “Robbie’s Legacy Act,” which would amend Ontario’s Gift of Life Act to allow hospitals to publicly honour deceased organ and tissue donors.

Story continues below advertisement

“What my bill does,” Hsu said, “is it creates some clarity and puts in some safeguards for privacy so that we can go back to the practice of honoring deceased organ and tissue donors, by having some kind of public memorial at a hospital.”

The bill unanimously passed second reading at Queen’s Park last week and will now move to committee for further study.

“Both sides, both the Liberal side and the Conservative side all agreed,” Derk said. “So that, to me, was amazing because they never agree to anything. And this was so important as individuals that they put aside politics.”

For the Sherren family, it’s a powerful reminder that even in loss, Robbie’s legacy of kindness and giving continues to live on.