Port Burwell Public School is closed Friday due to a power outage, according to the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) in southwestern Ontario.

The school board said in a statement that students will be able to access independent learning activities from their classroom’s digital platform.

“The safety of all students, staff, and community members is a priority and decisions related to school closures are not made lightly,” the school board wrote.

