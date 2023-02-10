Menu

Economy

Statistics Canada to release job market report for January

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2023 6:26 am
Despite Canadian job growth, immigration boost key to helping Canada’s labour shortage
WATCH: Despite Canadian job growth, immigration boost key to helping Canada's labour shortage – Jan 6, 2023

Statistics Canada is set to release its latest reading on the labour market Friday morning.

The federal agency will release its labour force survey for January.

The December report showed a gain of 104,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 5.0 per cent, slightly above the record-low of 4.9 per cent reached in the summer.

RBC is forecasting the Canadian economy added 5,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.1 per cent.

The latest reading of employment levels comes as the Bank of Canada takes a conditional pause from hiking its key interest rate further as it assesses how the economy is responding to higher rates.

The Bank of Canada says the tight labour market is a sign of an overheated economy and needs to ease in order for the country’s annual inflation rate to come down.

Statistics CanadaBank of CanadaCanada economyinterest rateUnemployment RateCanada jobsjobs reportCanada Labour MarketCanada job numbersCanada jobs reportCanada labour force surveyemployment Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

