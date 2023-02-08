Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Bank of Canada set to release summary explaining latest interest rate hike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2023 6:25 am
Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada raises key interest rate again, will pause further hikes'
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate again, will pause further hikes
WATCH: Bank of Canada raises key interest rate again, will pause further hikes – Jan 25, 2023

The Bank of Canada will release a summary of its deliberations on the latest interest rate hike later Wednesday, the first time the central bank is giving Canadians a peek behind the curtain into its decision-making process.

The bank last year announced it would start publishing these summaries about two weeks after its interest rate decisions in an effort to improve transparency around how its decisions are made.

Read more: Will the Bank of Canada cut interest rates this year? What market watchers are saying

Read next: Chinese spy balloon: U.S. Navy releases up-close photos of debris recovery

This comes after the central bank hiked interest rates aggressively over a period of less than a year, bringing its key rate from 0.25 per cent in March to 4.5 per cent on Jan. 25 in a bid to combat skyrocketing inflation.

Trending Now

After its latest hike, the bank signalled it’s taking a pause to let the effects of higher rates sink in.

Story continues below advertisement

The Federal Reserve, which is the Bank of Canada’s U.S. counterpart, publishes minutes of its meetings three weeks after policy decisions.

The Bank of Canada hasn’t said what format the deliberation summaries will take or how much detail it will provide.

Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada raises interest rate to 4.5 per cent, signals pause on hikes for now'
Bank of Canada raises interest rate to 4.5 per cent, signals pause on hikes for now
inflationCanada NewsBank of Canadainterest rateInterest rate hikeBank of Canada interest rateCanada Interest RateInterest rate CanadaBank of Canada rateBank of Canada newsBank of Canada summary
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers