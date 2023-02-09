Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. woman loses six family members in earthquake in Turkey

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Sarah MacDonald Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 8:37 pm
A B.C. woman is sharing her story of loss in hopes to inspire others to help. View image in full screen
A B.C. woman is sharing her story of loss in hopes to inspire others to help. Global News

A B.C. woman who has lost family members in the earthquake in Turkey said she’s turning her grief into action.

Nural Sumbultepe said she received the horrifying news that six of her family members were killed in her hometown of Iskenderun in Turkey in the 7.8 earthquake that shook the region.

“I basically lost half of my family in this earthquake,” Sumbultepe said. “I lost six members of my core family.”

Click to play video: 'Burnaby search and rescue team heading to Turkey to aid in earthquake response'
Burnaby search and rescue team heading to Turkey to aid in earthquake response

A brother, a sister-in-law, a brother-in-law, a nephew, his wife and their infant son all were lost for Sumbultepe.

Story continues below advertisement

“They were all in the same building, and they passed away. It was a very tall building, probably one of the tallest in Iskenderun,” she told Global News.

In the depths of her grief, Sumbultepe feels compelled to share her story to draw aid and attention to the hardest-hit regions she says will continue to need for years to come.

“There are lots of bodies under the rubble. And their loved ones won’t rest until their bodies are found and buried. And after that, there’s much more work to do,” Sumbultepe said.

This is why Sumbultepe plans to leave Vancouver for Turkey when it’s safe to do so.

“It’s too late for my family, that’s for sure. But I want to do something for the region,” she said.

Read more: B.C. residents band together to send funds, supplies to earthquake victims in Turkey

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Other B.C. residents have banded together at a warehouse in Vancouver. They have gathered thousands of pounds of supplies to send back to Turkey to help.

The group residents created an Instagram account, @helpturkeyvancouver, and contacted the Turkish Consulate General, Taylan Tokmak, in Vancouver to kick things off.

“Turkish people in Vancouver organized very quickly,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“In one day they collected about one tonne of supplies. Globally, we are trying to coordinate our efforts and all the embassies to see what is needed now and what is needed in the long run. We have to focus on keeping the survivors alive.”

Related News
TurkeyBCSyria earthquakeBC Turkey supportBC womanBC woman loses familyEarthquake victim
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers