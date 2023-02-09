Menu

Canada

Canada may speed up immigration applications from Turkey, Syria after earthquake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2023 1:22 pm
Canada’s Red Cross teams arrive in Syria
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canada may fast-track applications to come to Canada from people in the earthquake zones of Turkey and Syria.

Two major earthquakes rocked southwestern Turkey and northwestern Syria in a matter of hours on Monday, destroying thousands of buildings.

The confirmed death toll keeps rising, with more than 19,000 people killed and at least another 64,000 injured.

Tens of thousands more are homeless in the middle of winter and struggling to access food, water and shelter.

Fraser says his department is trying to understand the effect on applicants already in Canada’s immigration system to figure out what more can be done to help them.

‘Doomsday itself’: Mass burials begin in Turkey as earthquake death toll passes 19k

On Wednesday, Canada deployed a disaster assessment team to the region to determine what additional aid from Canada is needed.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

