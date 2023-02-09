Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heavy rain, strong winds expected Thursday in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 7:33 am
Environment Canada says about 50 to 75 mm of rain is expected to hit Toronto on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Environment Canada says about 50 to 75 mm of rain is expected to hit Toronto on Wednesday. Global News

Environment Canada said heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected in Toronto on Thursday.

The weather agency said in a special weather statement the rain will begin Thursday morning and end at night and will be heavy at times.

It also said it expects rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 millimetres.

The forecast is also calling for southwesterly winds gusting 70 to 90 km/h.

A risk of freezing rain and flooding is also possible, Environment Canada said.

Trending Now

Read more: Freezing rain forecast for Barrie area Thursday

Read next: Prince Harry, Meghan to be deposed in Samantha Markle’s defamation lawsuit, judge says

“A brief period of freezing rain is possible this morning for areas inland from Lake Ontario,” Environment Canada said Thursday. “Rain will taper to showers by this evening. Strong southwesterly winds will develop this afternoon and diminish tonight.”

Story continues below advertisement

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Isolated utility outages are possible.”

Thursday is expected to see a high of 8 C and a low of 3 C, the weather agency’s website said.

Environment CanadaTorontoRainToronto weatherHeavy RainStrong WindsWindsWeather TorontoToronto Rain
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers