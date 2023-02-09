Heavy rain, strong winds expected Thursday in Toronto

See more sharing options

Environment Canada said heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected in Toronto on Thursday.

The weather agency said in a special weather statement the rain will begin Thursday morning and end at night and will be heavy at times.

It also said it expects rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 millimetres.

The forecast is also calling for southwesterly winds gusting 70 to 90 km/h.

A risk of freezing rain and flooding is also possible, Environment Canada said.

“A brief period of freezing rain is possible this morning for areas inland from Lake Ontario,” Environment Canada said Thursday. “Rain will taper to showers by this evening. Strong southwesterly winds will develop this afternoon and diminish tonight.”

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Isolated utility outages are possible.”

Thursday is expected to see a high of 8 C and a low of 3 C, the weather agency’s website said.