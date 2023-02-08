Freezing rain forecast for Barrie area Thursday

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of southern Ontario Thursday, including Barrie, Midland and Orillia, with freezing rain in the forecast.

The national weather agency said freezing rain followed by heavy rainfall and strong winds is possible starting Thursday morning.

Freezing rain with light ice accretion is possible with rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm possible, the weather agency said.

Environment Canada is also expecting southwesterly winds gusting 60 to 80 km/h.

The freezing rain risk appears most likely for areas over higher terrain, the weather agency said.

The rain is expected to taper to showers by Thursday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Gusty southwesterly winds are expected Thursday afternoon into early Thursday evening, according to the weather agency.

Environment Canada warns that travel conditions may become hazardous due to icy and slippery roads and walkways.

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break, and isolated utility outages are possible.

The weather agency also warns that localized flooding may occur in areas of poor drainage.