Crime

Guelph police say woman was assaulted over ex-boyfriend’s debt

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 8, 2023 2:23 pm
Guelph Police Services headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Services headquarters. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A woman has been assaulted over her ex-boyfriend’s debt problems, police say.

The Guelph Police Service was called to an apartment complex on Waterloo Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a woman being assaulted.

Investigators say the woman told officers that a man she knew approached her in the stairwell of the complex.

They say the woman was struck with a metal pipe and grabbed by the throat while the man demanded that she pay money owed to him by her ex.

Read more: Two Guelph men charged with assault after argument became physical, police say

Read next: ‘Anguish’ as Montreal-area daycare bus crash leaves 2 kids dead, driver facing charges

Investigators say the man fled on foot before officers arrived but was later located and arrested.

They say the woman did not sustain any injuries.

A 39-year-old man from Guelph is facing charges of assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, choking and breaching a court order.

He was being held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

 

