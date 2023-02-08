Guelph police say woman was assaulted over ex-boyfriend’s debt

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been assaulted over her ex-boyfriend’s debt problems, police say.

The Guelph Police Service was called to an apartment complex on Waterloo Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a woman being assaulted.

Investigators say the woman told officers that a man she knew approached her in the stairwell of the complex.

They say the woman was struck with a metal pipe and grabbed by the throat while the man demanded that she pay money owed to him by her ex.

Investigators say the man fled on foot before officers arrived but was later located and arrested.

They say the woman did not sustain any injuries.

A 39-year-old man from Guelph is facing charges of assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, choking and breaching a court order.

He was being held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.