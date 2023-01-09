Two Guelph men charged with assault after argument became physical: police

Send this page to someone via email

What began as a night out for drinks in Guelph resulted in injuries and police laying assault charges.

A woman contacted Guelph Police Service on Saturday to report an incident that occurred the night before involving her and her boyfriend and another couple known to them.

Investigators say an argument escalated into violence when the woman was struck in the face with a drink glass causing a chipped tooth in her mouth that needed to be removed.

They say the boyfriend responded by throwing a drink glass at her alleged attacker, causing a significant laceration that person to require several stiches.

The investigation led to a pair of arrests.

Two men from Guelph, a 41-year-old and a 25-year-old, have each been charged with assault causing bodily harm and will both be in a Guelph on Feb. 21.