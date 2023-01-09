Menu

Crime

Two Guelph men charged with assault after argument became physical: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 9, 2023 11:08 am
Guelph Police Services headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Services headquarters. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

What began as a night out for drinks in Guelph resulted in injuries and police laying assault charges.

A woman contacted Guelph Police Service on Saturday to report an incident that occurred the night before involving her and her boyfriend and another couple known to them.

Investigators say an argument escalated into violence when the woman was struck in the face with a drink glass causing a chipped tooth in her mouth that needed to be removed.

They say the boyfriend responded by throwing a drink glass at her alleged attacker, causing a significant laceration that person to require several stiches.

Read more: Man has his teeth knocked out in Guelph assault, police say

Read next: Adam Rich, former ‘Eight Is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

The investigation led to a pair of arrests.

Two men from Guelph, a 41-year-old and a 25-year-old, have each been charged with assault causing bodily harm and will both be in a Guelph on Feb. 21.

