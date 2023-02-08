N.B. YouTuber ‘known to approach children’ for videos charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say a 37-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and other offences for an incident that happened at a school in November 2022.

In a Wednesday release, RCMP said Stephen Blackwood, known on YouTube as “Blamzooka,” was first arrested in November by the Fredericton Police Force after reports of a man videotaping children in pool areas at hotels in the city.

Blackwood was at the time charged with sexual assault of a person under the age of 16 and sexual interference among other offences. He was then released on conditions.

On Dec. 2, 2022, Blackwood was arrested by RCMP for allegedly breaching those conditions. At the end of December, RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Fader, told Global News: “One of the conditions on the undertaking was not to be present at any location whatsoever where a person 16 years or under are reasonably expected to be present, including schools, recreational facilities, swimming pools, and beaches.”

On Feb. 2, Blackwood appeared in Moncton Provincial Court and was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference for a separate incident that happened at a school in November 2022. He is set to appear in court on Friday to face that charge.

Police believe there may be more victims, as they believe the man committed similar offences back in 2018.

“Throughout the summer months in 2022, Stephen Blackwood was known to frequent the Shediac Wharf where he would approach children and ask them if they would perform a dance for his YouTube channel,” RCMP said in the release.

“There are also reports of similar incidents at Magic Mountain dating back to 2018. Other locations that Blackwood attended included Parlee Beach, as well as hotel pools and other public pools like the YMCA and the Dieppe Aquatic Center.”

Blackwood was also a substitute teacher at a number of schools in the Anglophone East District from Oct. 26 and Nov. 4, 2022.

His YouTube channel has just over 30,000 subscribers, with videos dating back to 2016.

New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette urged New Brunswick parents to reach out if they believe their child may be a victim.

“We are asking parents to speak to their children if they attended these locations, or any of the schools that he taught at, and had interactions with him,” Cpl. Ouellette said. “We also want people to know that a sexual assault complaint can be made at any time, and there is no statute of limitations as to how far back the assault happened.

“If you are a victim of sexual misconduct, please contact us. You will be listened to, and you will be believed.”

— with files from Alex Cooke.