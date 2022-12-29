N.B. man charged after children videotaped at hotel pools

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Moncton is facing multiple charges after children were videotaped in the pool areas of multiple hotels in the Fredericton area.

In a release, the Fredericton Police Force said officers were called to four different hotels after “several complaints” were received of a man videotaping the children. It said the incidents occurred in early November.

It said Stephen Blackwood was arrested and was charged with assault, sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and sexual interference.

He was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to Fredericton provincial court on Jan. 5, 2023.

In an interview, Sonya Gilks, the public information officer for the Fredericton Police Force, couldn’t give more details about the case or how the charges relate to the videotaping incidents.

“It’s connected, there were multiple calls at different hotels,” she said.

The Fredericton Police Force said the RCMP is also investigating Blackwood for offences allegedly committed in the Moncton area. The RCMP could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to media reports earlier this month from Radio-Canada and the Times & Transcript, the RCMP charged Blackwood with breaching a release order on Dec. 2. He was sent for a 30-day psychological assessment, from which he will return on Jan. 4.