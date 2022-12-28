Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bathurst, N.B., police find two bodies inside vehicle

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2022 2:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Dec 27.'
Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Dec 27.
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from December 27, 2022.

Police in Bathurst, N.B., say a 38-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were found dead inside a vehicle.

The police force wrote in a statement on Facebook that two bodies were found Tuesday and that one of the deceased has been identified as a woman who was reported missing on Christmas Day.

Read more: Thousands of Canadians still in the dark days after fierce storms knocked out power

Police say they do not think foul play was a factor in the deaths and that they “believe that it was accidental.”

Trending Now
Trending Now

Autopsies have been scheduled for the two people.

It is not clear where police found the vehicle in the city located about 200 kilometres north of Moncton.

Story continues below advertisement

The force did not respond to requests for comment and no further details were provided.

Bathurst Police ForceBathurst NB
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers