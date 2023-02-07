‘Dances with Wolves’ actor facing multiple U.S. charges now accused of sexual assault in small B.C. community

A Dances With Wolves actor who is already facing eight sex-related charges in Nevada is facing another charge in the small B.C. community of Keremeos.

Earlier this month, the former actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse was arrested and charged on suspicion of running a cult and sexually assaulting a multitude of young Indigenous girls over the last two decades.

According to B.C. court documents, one more count of sexual assault from Keremeos in September 2018 was added to his list of alleged crimes a week ago.

“There is an unendorsed warrant for his arrest, but this warrant was only just issued last week, so it is too early in the process to say what next steps might be taken,” Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said about the matter in an emailed statement.

There is no information available about how Chasing His Horse came to Keremeos or with whom he was in contact. Lower Similkameen Indian Band Chief Keith Crow said the band had no comment and the privacy of band members is their priority.

What is known, according to the Associated Press, which first reported the story, is that the Las Vegas home of Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse (who goes by Nathan Chasing Horse) and his five wives was raided on Jan. 31.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said Chasing Horse was arrested on six charges: sexual assault of a child less than 16 years old, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sex trafficking of an adult and child abuse/neglect. Allegations of abuse by Chasing Horse reportedly date back to the early 2000s.

1:33 ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor arrested, accused of running sex cult, abusing young girls

Chasing Horse, best known for his role as the young Sioux tribe member Smiles a Lot in the Oscar-winning Kevin Costner film Dances with Wolves, is recognized by many as a healer and spiritual leader.

Police allege Chasing Horse used this influence to abuse Indigenous girls in the U.S. Since then, concerns have been raised about Canadian victims.

Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service in Alberta said it has been collaborating and sharing information with the LVMPD as part of the investigation as there were concerns that there may be other victims in that province.

Sgt. Nancy Farmer of the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service told reporters on Tuesday that Chasing Horse travelled across Canada attending powwows, including those held in the Tsuut’ina Nation.

— With files from The Associated Press, and Global News’s Sarah Do Couto & Paula Tran