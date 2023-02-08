Menu

Crime

South Simcoe Police seize guns and arrest 5 on weapons charges, including teen girl

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 9:05 am
South Simcoe Police seized a Glock .40 caliber handgun with three overcapacity magazines. View image in full screen
South Simcoe Police seized a Glock .40 caliber handgun with three overcapacity magazines. Supplied by South Simcoe Police

Five people, including a 14-year-old girl, are facing weapons charges after police executed a search warrant at a home in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

South Simcoe Police, with the assistance of Barrie Police, made the arrests after serving the search warrant Monday.

Victoria Beer, 22, of Brooklin, Brayden Fletcher, 21, of Newmarket, Colby Maisine, 22, of Bradford, and Raymond Thorne, 35, of Bradford, all face multiple firearms-related offences.

A 14-year-old girl from Bradford who cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act also faces firearm charges.

Police say they seized a Glock .40 calibre handgun with three overcapacity magazines and a Norinco M305 Semi-Automatic .308 rifle with an overcapacity magazine.

Police also say they seized a quantity of ammunition.

Three of those arrested were held for bail hearings.

