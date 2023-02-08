South Simcoe Police seize guns and arrest 5 on weapons charges, including teen girl

Five people, including a 14-year-old girl, are facing weapons charges after police executed a search warrant at a home in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
South Simcoe Police, with the assistance of Barrie Police, made the arrests after serving the search warrant Monday.
Read more: Collingwood OPP arrest man in child porn investigation
Read next: ‘Extremely tragic’: Bus crashes in Montreal-area daycare, multiple injuries reported
Victoria Beer, 22, of Brooklin, Brayden Fletcher, 21, of Newmarket, Colby Maisine, 22, of Bradford, and Raymond Thorne, 35, of Bradford, all face multiple firearms-related offences.
A 14-year-old girl from Bradford who cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act also faces firearm charges.
Police say they seized a Glock .40 calibre handgun with three overcapacity magazines and a Norinco M305 Semi-Automatic .308 rifle with an overcapacity magazine.
Police also say they seized a quantity of ammunition.
Three of those arrested were held for bail hearings.
Comments