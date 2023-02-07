Collingwood OPP arrest man in child porn investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A Clarksburg, Ont., man is facing 11 charges related to child pornography after an investigation by Collingwood and Blue Mountain Ontario Provincial Police.

The local OPP unit, along with the child exploitation and digital forensic departments, arrested the man on Thursday after a three-month investigation.

On Feb. 2, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Clarksburg and arrested William McKetrick, 69.

The 69-year-old was charged with six counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of accessing child pornography.

Police say multiple electronic devices were seized containing child sexual abuse material.

“Our reality today is that every person around the world with a sexual interest in children has immediate access to children on the Internet. We, as parents and community members, must know who our children are interacting with online,” said Det. Staff Sgt. Sharon Hanlon of the child sexual exploitation unit.

“These offenders are very manipulative and use technology to access children, even though they may be in another city or country.”

The man is being held for a bail hearing.