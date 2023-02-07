Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Collingwood OPP arrest man in child porn investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 9:25 am
Cropped Hand Of Handcuffs. View image in full screen
Cropped Hand Of Handcuffs. Getty Images

A Clarksburg, Ont., man is facing 11 charges related to child pornography after an investigation by Collingwood and Blue Mountain Ontario Provincial Police.

The local OPP unit, along with the child exploitation and digital forensic departments, arrested the man on Thursday after a three-month investigation.

On Feb. 2, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Clarksburg and arrested William McKetrick, 69.

The 69-year-old was charged with six counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of accessing child pornography.

Trending Now

Police say multiple electronic devices were seized containing child sexual abuse material.

Read more: Barrie Ont. woman charged with attempted murder after police officer stabbed

Read next: Real-life Doogie Howser: Boy, 9, becomes one of the youngest-ever high school graduates

“Our reality today is that every person around the world with a sexual interest in children has immediate access to children on the Internet. We, as parents and community members, must know who our children are interacting with online,” said Det. Staff Sgt. Sharon Hanlon of the child sexual exploitation unit.

Story continues below advertisement

“These offenders are very manipulative and use technology to access children, even though they may be in another city or country.”

The man is being held for a bail hearing.

OPPChild PornographyChild PorncollingwoodPornCollingwood OPPBlue MountainCollingwood Ontario Provincal PoliceOntario Provical Police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers