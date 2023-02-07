Great One’s autographed jersey stolen from Kelowna business

Send this page to someone via email

A jersey signed by the Great One was one of the pricey items stolen Tuesday from a downtown Kelowna business.

Player’s Choice Sports in the 400 block of Cawston Avenue in downtown Kelowna was hit by burglers at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, and RCMP arrived shortly thereafter.

1:31 RCMP, ERT swarm house in Kelowna

“The investigation revealed a lone suspect who used a hammer to gain entry by breaking the front window,” RCMP said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“This loud sound of the break-in could have been heard by others in the neighborhood.”

View image in full screen The owners are still compiling a list of stolen items. One of the confirmed pieces of note, is a signed and numbered Wayne Gretzky “Racers” hockey jersey described as white with red and blue trim, and is identified as #29/250, valued at $10,000. Courtesy: RCMP

The owners are still compiling a list of stolen items.

One of the confirmed pieces of note is a signed and numbered Wayne Gretzky “Racers” hockey jersey, described as white with red and blue trim, and identified as No. 29/250, valued at $10,000. Several boxes of various sports memorabilia cards were also taken with a value of approximately $20,000.

The RCMP are requesting assistance in identifying the person shown in the attached picture.

“A theft like this causes immense financial harm to a small local business in our community and the RCMP is going to use every investigational tool possible to find and arrest those responsible,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:35 String of similar break-ins in the Okanagan prompts warning from Kelowna RCMP

Police are asking the public if you have any information or possibly dash camera recordings from this time and area to please call the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-6904.

If you wish to remain anonymous please contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at http://www.crimestoppers.net.