Brockville, Ont., police now using body-worn cameras

Some eight officers from the Brockville Police Services will now be using body-worn cameras to patrol the streets.

The move follows the recent death of American man Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers, all of which was captured on police body cameras.

The program began in late December. Staff Sgt. Darryl Boyd with Brockville police says the cameras will help evidence collection, maintaining community trust and improving officer safety.

“Every now and then, complaints do come from them, so, it’s important to us to be transparent with the public about what actually took place,” Boyd told Global News.

The cameras cost approximately $1,000 each and are manufactured by Axon, the same company that provided Belleville police with body cameras nearly a year ago.

According to Belleville police deputy chief Chris Barry, the results have been outstanding so far.

“The biggest, biggest win for us, really, is for our officers, for our front-line officers. If they do get a complaint, they’re resolved much more quickly,” he said.

Brockville residents that Global News spoke to were in favour of the new body cameras.

“I think it’s very important that the Brockville police department wears body cams,” Tom Meloche said.

“With the cameras it’s kind of a proof of what is going on, it will identify some activities and the people that are doing it,” said Angie McLachlan.

Boyd added that the cameras were a useful tool for presenting evidence in court.

He hopes that Brockville police can expand the program to more officers in the service as early as next year.