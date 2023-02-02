Menu

Crime

Kingston, Ont. parents charged after 1 year-old suffers opioid overdose

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 7:19 pm
New DNA evidence helped Kingston Police to identify a suspect in connection with a 1994 sexual assault. View image in full screen
Kingston Police say an infant had no vital signs when parents called 911, following an opioid overdose. Global News

A Kingston, Ont. couple is facing charges after an infant was taken to hospital suffering from an opioid overdose.

According to Kingston Police, a 911 call was placed at approximately 9:00 p.m. Friday by the parents of a one-year-old infant. Police say the parents had discovered the infant unconscious in their downtown home.

Kingston Fire and Rescue were the first on scene and firefighters provided medical attention to the infant who was then provided additional treatment by Frontenac Paramedics before being rushed to Kingston General Hospital.

Kingston Police say that once at the hospital, it was discovered that an opioid overdose had caused the infant’s illness.

According to a news release issued by Kingston Police, “Hospital staff administered multiple shots of Narcan, which reversed the effects of the overdose and ultimately saved the infant’s life.”

Further investigation by police revealed various narcotics, including fentanyl, in the home, which police say were left in areas easily accessible to the infant.

The parents of the infant were subsequently arrested and later released on conditions with a future court date. Both parents, who are 34 and 22 years of age, were charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

Click to play video: 'Naloxone kits to be required in ‘high risk’ Ontario businesses'
Naloxone kits to be required in ‘high risk’ Ontario businesses

 

