2 people taken to hospital after Toronto collision

Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto, officials say.
In a tweet just before 6 p.m. on Monday, Toronto police said a collision occurred in the Yonge Street and Roehampton Avenue area.
Toronto paramedics told Global News one man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Another adult was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.
According to police, a portion of Yonge Street was closed.
“Expect delays in the area,” officers said in a release.
