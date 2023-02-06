2 people taken to hospital after Toronto collision

See more sharing options

Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet just before 6 p.m. on Monday, Toronto police said a collision occurred in the Yonge Street and Roehampton Avenue area.

Toronto paramedics told Global News one man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Another adult was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.

According to police, a portion of Yonge Street was closed.

“Expect delays in the area,” officers said in a release.

