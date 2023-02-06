Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 people taken to hospital after Toronto collision

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 6:41 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet just before 6 p.m. on Monday, Toronto police said a collision occurred in the Yonge Street and Roehampton Avenue area.

Read more: Man taken to trauma centre after industrial accident in Toronto: police

Read next: Deadly Turkey earthquake exposes dangers of major fault lines below

Toronto paramedics told Global News one man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Another adult was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.

Trending Now

According to police, a portion of Yonge Street was closed.

“Expect delays in the area,” officers said in a release.

Advertisement
Toronto PoliceTPSToronto ParamedicsToronto trafficToronto Collisioncollision torontoparamedics toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers