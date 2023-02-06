Man taken to trauma centre after industrial accident in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an industrial accident in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Birchmount and Ashtonbee roads just before 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said a man was located with serious injuries.

Toronto paramedics said he was taken to a local trauma centre with serious, but not-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the Ontario Ministry of Labour has been contacted.