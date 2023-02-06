Menu

Canada

Man taken to trauma centre after industrial accident in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 4:49 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on August 5, 2022. The Toronto Police Services Board is set to meet today to decide whether to approve a nearly $50-million funding increase for the city's police force, which would see the addition of 200 officers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on August 5, 2022. The Toronto Police Services Board is set to meet today to decide whether to approve a nearly $50-million funding increase for the city's police force, which would see the addition of 200 officers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an industrial accident in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Birchmount and Ashtonbee roads just before 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Read more: ‘Screaming for help’: People reportedly skating near Toronto Islands rescued after falling through ice

Read next: Deadly Turkey earthquake exposes dangers of major fault lines below

Police said a man was located with serious injuries.

Toronto paramedics said he was taken to a local trauma centre with serious, but not-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the Ontario Ministry of Labour has been contacted.

