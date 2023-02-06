130 traffic tickets and 211 warnings issued in Warman, Sask. in January

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP issued 130 traffic tickets and 211 warnings in the month of January in the Warman area.

That includes 69 speeding tickets, 13 for distracted driving, one seatbelt ticket, 10 for unregistered vehicles and 22 vehicle equipment violations.

Officers also issued 211 warnings for traffic-related offences in Warman including 64 for speeding and four for distracted driving.

Additionally, officers charged four individuals for driving impaired and issued one roadside driving suspension in the area.

RCMP shared examples of what officers encountered on the roads.

On Jan. 5, around 5:30 p.m. a 911 call advised police of a two-vehicle rear-end collision within the city of Warman. Witnesses saw the suspected driver using their cellphone at the time of impact, departing the vehicle and fleeing on foot after the collision.

According to a press release, Warman RCMP officers searched the area and located the suspected driver near the scene.

The suspect exhibited signs of impairment and after further investigation, officers discovered an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle. The driver was charged with impaired driving and also ticketed for having open alcohol in a vehicle and using a phone while driving.

In another example, on Jan. 14 at around 2:40 p.m. a 911 call advised police of a suspected impaired driver parked on the shoulder of Highway 12 near Martensville.

Warman RCMP officers located the vehicle and, during the traffic stop, noted signs of impairment exhibited by the driver. The driver was charged with impaired driving.

“Warman RCMP, along with Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan, are out working every day to keep our roads safe,” Jason Teniuk of the Warman RCMP said. “We thank members of the public that drive safety and considerately. We also thank those who have contacted police to report impaired drivers.”

Anyone who sees an impaired driver should report it to 911 – they are reminded to pull over somewhere safe before making that call.