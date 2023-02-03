Sask. RCMP hunt for two suspects connected to break-in, vehicle ramming

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP are on the hunt for two suspects wanted in connection with a break-in that led to the ramming of two police vehicles.

Officers responded to a report of a break-in at a home in Eston early Friday morning.

Police said they saw a silver vehicle parked outside the home and tried to stop it, which resulted in an officer almost getting run over when the vehicle fled.

Cruisers then tried to stop the vehicle again on Highway 30, without success.

The silver vehicle was then found in Rosetown, where officers attempted another traffic stop, but the silver car rammed two police vehicles and fled again.

Through their investigation, police said 22-year-old Tami Falcon and 26-year-old Derrick Seefried, both from Biggar, have been charged with several offences, and warrants have been issued for their arrests.

Police believe they are travelling in a 2005 silver BMW 325XI with the Alberta license plate CKD5623.

Anyone who sees either of the suspects, or the car, is asked to keep their distance and contact RCMP at 310-RCMP.