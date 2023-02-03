Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sask. RCMP hunt for two suspects connected to break-in, vehicle ramming

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 3:38 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for two suspects who led them on a chase early Friday. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for two suspects who led them on a chase early Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Saskatchewan RCMP are on the hunt for two suspects wanted in connection with a break-in that led to the ramming of two police vehicles.

Officers responded to a report of a break-in at a home in Eston early Friday morning.

Read more: Donation box stolen during break-in at Pickering place of worship: police

Read next: 18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest $48M jackpot winner – on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG

Police said they saw a silver vehicle parked outside the home and tried to stop it, which resulted in an officer almost getting run over when the vehicle fled.

Cruisers then tried to stop the vehicle again on Highway 30, without success.

The silver vehicle was then found in Rosetown, where officers attempted another traffic stop, but the silver car rammed two police vehicles and fled again.

Story continues below advertisement

Through their investigation, police said 22-year-old Tami Falcon and 26-year-old Derrick Seefried, both from Biggar, have been charged with several offences, and warrants have been issued for their arrests.

Tami Falcon
Tami Falcon. Saskatchewan RCMP
Derrick Seefried
Derrick Seefried. Saskatchewan RCMP

Police believe they are travelling in a 2005 silver BMW 325XI with the Alberta license plate CKD5623.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who sees either of the suspects, or the car, is asked to keep their distance and contact RCMP at 310-RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Murder trial: Crown shares texts extracted from William Sandeson’s phone'
Murder trial: Crown shares texts extracted from William Sandeson’s phone
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatchewan RCMPBreak InTraffic StopPolice PursuitBiggarWarrantsrammedPolice Car Rammed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers