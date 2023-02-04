Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatchewan youth charged after death of 10-year-old child from George Gordon First Nation

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted February 4, 2023 11:57 am
On Feb. 2 at approximately 11:45 p.m., Punnichy RCMP received a report of an injured individual at a residence on George Gordon First Nation.
On Feb. 2 at approximately 11:45 p.m., Punnichy RCMP received a report of an injured individual at a residence on George Gordon First Nation. File Photo / Global News

A Saskatchewan male youth has been charged with manslaughter after a child was killed earlier this week.

On Feb. 2, around 11:45 p.m., Punnichy RCMP say they received a report of an injured individual at a home on George Gordon First Nation.

Read more: Saskatoon pharmacy fined for overcharging Indigenous Services Canada thousands of dollars

Read next: This gibbon became pregnant while living in isolation. How is that possible?

Officers found an injured child. He was declared dead by EMS at the scene.

He has since been identified as a child under 10 from George Gordon First Nation.

Trending Now

“His family has been notified and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” Saskatchewan RCMP said in a release.

Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes has charged a youth with one count of manslaughter with a firearm. He can’t be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Story continues below advertisement

He is scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court on Feb. 6.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan leaders praise Liberal decision to drop gun law reform legislation'
Saskatchewan leaders praise Liberal decision to drop gun law reform legislation
CrimeRCMPPoliceSaskatchewanSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsReginaSaskatoonSaskatchewan RCMPChild killedGeorge Gordon First Nation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers