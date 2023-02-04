Saskatchewan youth charged after death of 10-year-old child from George Gordon First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan male youth has been charged with manslaughter after a child was killed earlier this week.

On Feb. 2, around 11:45 p.m., Punnichy RCMP say they received a report of an injured individual at a home on George Gordon First Nation.

Officers found an injured child. He was declared dead by EMS at the scene.

He has since been identified as a child under 10 from George Gordon First Nation.

“His family has been notified and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” Saskatchewan RCMP said in a release.

Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes has charged a youth with one count of manslaughter with a firearm. He can’t be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He is scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court on Feb. 6.