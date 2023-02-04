Police investigate after dog walker finds 2 deceased people in Bowmanville, Ont.

Police in Bowmanville, Ont., are investigating after two people were found dead by a dog walker on Saturday.
Durham Regional Police told Global News a dog walker had found two people deceased at or near a home on Crombie Street in Bowmanville.
Trending Now
Read more: Police identify man found dead in Oshawa, Ont. home: police
Read next: U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon over Atlantic ocean
The force’s forensics team was at the scene on Saturday afternoon assisting with the investigation.
Police said they were not yet able to release further details.
Comments