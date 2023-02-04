Menu

Canada

Police investigate after dog walker finds 2 deceased people in Bowmanville, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 4, 2023 5:08 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Police in Bowmanville, Ont., are investigating after two people were found dead by a dog walker on Saturday.

Durham Regional Police told Global News a dog walker had found two people deceased at or near a home on Crombie Street in Bowmanville.

Trending Now

The force’s forensics team was at the scene on Saturday afternoon assisting with the investigation.

Police said they were not yet able to release further details.

