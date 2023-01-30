Police identify man found dead in Oshawa, Ont. home: police

See more sharing options

Police have identified the man found dead in a home in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said on Jan. 27, at around 9:45 a.m., officers were called to an address on Drew Street, after receiving a request to check on a man’s wellbeing.

When they arrived, police said a man was found without vital signs and who was suffering from “significant trauma.”

Officers said he was pronounced deceased.

In an update on Saturday, a man was arrested at the scene “without incident,” police said.

Officers said 32-year-old Justin Steeves from Oshawa has been charged with first degree murder.

Police have now identified the deceased as 58-year-old Ken Chopee from Oshawa.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.