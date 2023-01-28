Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Oshawa, Ont. death

A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a sudden death reported in Oshawa on Friday.
Durham Regional Police said that, at around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to a home on Drew Street for a wellness check.
When they arrived, police found a man without vital signs “suffering from significant trauma.”
He was pronounced dead, according to police.
On Saturday, officers announced they had arrested a 32-year-old man “without incident” and had charged him with first-degree murder.
The man police arrested was named as Justin Steeves from Oshawa.
