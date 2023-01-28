Menu

Crime

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Oshawa, Ont. death

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 28, 2023 1:54 pm
A Durham Police Vehicle is shown in Bowmanville, Ont., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. View image in full screen
A Durham Police Vehicle is shown in Bowmanville, Ont., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a sudden death reported in Oshawa on Friday.

Durham Regional Police said that, at around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to a home on Drew Street for a wellness check.

When they arrived, police found a man without vital signs “suffering from significant trauma.”

He was pronounced dead, according to police.

On Saturday, officers announced they had arrested a 32-year-old man “without incident” and had charged him with first-degree murder.

The man police arrested was named as Justin Steeves from Oshawa.

