Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Oshawa, Ont. death

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a sudden death reported in Oshawa on Friday.

Durham Regional Police said that, at around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to a home on Drew Street for a wellness check.

When they arrived, police found a man without vital signs “suffering from significant trauma.”

He was pronounced dead, according to police.

On Saturday, officers announced they had arrested a 32-year-old man “without incident” and had charged him with first-degree murder.

The man police arrested was named as Justin Steeves from Oshawa.