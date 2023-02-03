Family doctor facing sex assault charge after alleged incident at Welland, Ont. practice

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Niagara police say they are seeking help from the public in a sexual assault case tied to a family medical practice in Welland, Ont.

Investigators believe there could be more victims after pressing charges against a 51-year-old physician accused in an October 2022 incident at a facility on East Main Street near Cross Street.

The family doctor, from Oakville, is facing a single sexual assault charge and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario have been notified of the occurrence.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or anonymously with Crime Stoppers.