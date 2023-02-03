Menu

Crime

Family doctor facing sex assault charge after alleged incident at Welland, Ont. practice

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 4:00 pm
Niagara Regional Police are seeking help from the public related to a mid-October incident involving a family practice doctor in Welland, Ont., at an East Main Street location. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police are seeking help from the public related to a mid-October incident involving a family practice doctor in Welland, Ont., at an East Main Street location. Global News

Niagara police say they are seeking help from the public in a sexual assault case tied to a family medical practice in Welland, Ont.

Investigators believe there could be more victims after pressing charges against a 51-year-old physician accused in an October 2022 incident at a facility on East Main Street near Cross Street.

The family doctor, from Oakville, is facing a single sexual assault charge and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario have been notified of the occurrence.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

