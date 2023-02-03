18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest $48M jackpot winner – on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG

OLG says an 18-year-old woman in Ontario has become the youngest person in Canadian lottery history to win a jackpot of such a large amount. It was also the first lottery ticket she’d ever bought.

Juliette Lamour, from Sault Ste. Marie, was the sole winner of Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball jackpot worth $48 million.

Lamour won the draw on Jan. 7.

“While there have been other 18-year-old lottery winners across Canada in recent years, no one has won as much as Juliette,” the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a news release issued Friday.

“I just turned 18 and my grandfather suggested I buy a lottery ticket for fun,” Lamour said. “When I went to the store, I wasn’t sure what to ask for because I had never bought a ticket before, so I called my dad who told me to buy a LOTTO 6-49 Quick Pick.

“I still can’t believe I hit the Gold Ball jackpot on my very first lottery ticket!”

Lamour said initially she had forgotten she even bought a ticket until coworkers told her the winning ticket was sold in Sault Ste. Marie. Checking her ticket on the OLG app with a colleague, she realized she had won.

“When he scanned the ticket, the ‘Winner/Gagnant’ jingle started to play, and ‘Big Winner’ was displayed on the phone,” Lamour said. “My colleague fell to his knees in disbelief. He was yelling, in fact, everyone was yelling that I won $48 million!”

When it comes to what to do with the money, Lamour said she plans on finishing her studies as she is in university and wants to plan some summer adventures.

The winning LOTTO 6-49 ticket was purchased at Circle K on McNabb Street in Sault Ste. Marie, OLG said.