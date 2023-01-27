Ontario man ‘on top of the world’ after 2 major Lotto Max wins in a month

Send this page to someone via email

A Brampton man says he “on top of the world” after he recently cashed in his second major Lotto Max win in less than a month.

Ryaan Othman, who is self-employed, collected $1,000,007 after winning two Encore selections in the Jan. 7 Lotto Max draw. One match got him $1 million while the other got him $7.

“Lotto Max is my favourite game. I don’t always add Encore, but I changed my mind and added it to my ticket last minute,” he said while claiming his most recent prize in Toronto.

The odds of just winning Encore are 1 in 10,000,000, according to the OLG’s website so Othman should count his blessings in winning after also striking it big on Dec. 28, when he won $180,000 after a ticket struck gold in the main draw.

“I checked my ticket on the OLG App and my jaw dropped,” he said after that win. “I was speechless for at least three minutes. I knew the odds of this happening were slim, but for it to happen twice is out of this world!”

Othman told OLG that he plans to do some travelling after his lucky end to 2022 and beginning to 2023.

“I feel like I am on top of the world,” he said.