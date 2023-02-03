Extreme cold weather in Ottawa leaves Winterlude outdoor activities cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA — It has been too warm for the Rideau Canal to open to skaters, but now it is also too freezing for another traditional winter activity in Ottawa — the Winterlude festival’s ice-carving competition.

The city’s annual winter festival is off to a cold start and has decided to cancel numerous outdoor activities.

The festival’s website says that due to extreme cold, all activities that were planned to be held outside today are being nixed to protect staff, volunteers and visitors.

An extreme cold warning is in affect for all of eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with temperatures in Ottawa expected to create a -41 C wind chill this evening.

Winterlude historically draws in tourists for another reason — but the Rideau Canal Skateway, dubbed the world’s largest naturally frozen skating rink, has broken a record for its latest opening date due to earlier mild weather.

The launch of the National Ice Carving Championship is being postponed until Saturday.