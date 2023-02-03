Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Extreme cold weather in Ottawa leaves Winterlude outdoor activities cancelled

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2023 12:37 pm
The Chateau Laurier is seen behind skaters on the the Rideau Canal Skateway at the Winterlude Festival in Ottawa, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016. View image in full screen
The Chateau Laurier is seen behind skaters on the the Rideau Canal Skateway at the Winterlude Festival in Ottawa, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — It has been too warm for the Rideau Canal to open to skaters, but now it is also too freezing for another traditional winter activity in Ottawa — the Winterlude festival’s ice-carving competition.

The city’s annual winter festival is off to a cold start and has decided to cancel numerous outdoor activities.

The festival’s website says that due to extreme cold, all activities that were planned to be held outside today are being nixed to protect staff, volunteers and visitors.

Trending Now

Read more: Most of Ontario under extreme cold warning, arctic blast brings biting chills

Read next: Hospice patient thought dead ‘gasped for air’ in body bag at Iowa funeral home

An extreme cold warning is in affect for all of eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with temperatures in Ottawa expected to create a -41 C wind chill this evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Winterlude historically draws in tourists for another reason — but the Rideau Canal Skateway, dubbed the world’s largest naturally frozen skating rink, has broken a record for its latest opening date due to earlier mild weather.

The launch of the National Ice Carving Championship is being postponed until Saturday.

WeatherOttawaCold WeatherOttawa weatherrideau canalWinterludeOttawa coldSkatewayWinterlude activities
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers