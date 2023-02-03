Menu

Weather

Most of Ontario under extreme cold warning, arctic blast brings biting chills

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2023 7:14 am
Most of Ontario is under an extreme cold warning as a blast of artic air delivers biting wind chills.

Environment Canada says it could feel like between -30 C and -40 C across much of southern and eastern Ontario Friday morning, warning frostbite could quickly develop on exposed skin.

While those wind chill values are expected to relent slightly this afternoon, the weather agency says they could return in some areas tonight and into Saturday morning.

Read more: ‘Frostbite can develop within minutes:’ Weather warning for Toronto as cold snap expected

Environment Canada is forecasting wind chills near -30 C in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, while in Ottawa it could feel closer to -40 C.

In Thunder Bay it will feel more like -45 C and the regions around Hudson Bay are forecasted to feel wind chills around -50 C.

The extreme cold snap has led Environment Canada to issue similar warnings in Manitoba, through to Quebec and the Maritimes.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

