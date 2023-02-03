Winnipeg man charged with second-degree murder in Point Douglas stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody and facing a second-degree murder charge after police found a man with stab wounds bleeding on the ground on Henry Avenue on Thursday.

Police said the victim, who has been identified as Clifford Earl Bos, 56, was found after officers were flagged down around midnight at the intersection of Henry and Martha Street, near the Salvation Army building.

After receiving CPR from officers on-scene, Bos was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police said they found and arrested Joseph Diamond Sanderson at around 4 a.m. on Disraeli Street.

No further arrests are expected, although major crimes investigators continue to look into the incident.

