Crime

Winnipeg man charged with second-degree murder in Point Douglas stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 11:43 am
Winnipeg police outside the Salvation Army building on Main Street early Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police outside the Salvation Army building on Main Street early Thursday morning. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News

A 25-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody and facing a second-degree murder charge after police found a man with stab wounds bleeding on the ground on Henry Avenue on Thursday.

Police said the victim, who has been identified as Clifford Earl Bos, 56, was found after officers were flagged down around midnight at the intersection of Henry and Martha Street, near the Salvation Army building.

After receiving CPR from officers on-scene, Bos was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Trending Now

Police said they found and arrested Joseph Diamond Sanderson at around 4 a.m. on Disraeli Street.

No further arrests are expected, although major crimes investigators continue to look into the incident.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating after body discovered at Salvation Army in Winnipeg'
Police investigating after body discovered at Salvation Army in Winnipeg
HomicideWinnipeg policeSecond Degree MurderWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegWinnipeg homicidePoint DouglasClifford Earl BosJoseph Diamond Sanderson
