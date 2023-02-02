Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate after body found at Main Street Salvation Army

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 8:39 am
Winnipeg police outside the Salvation Army building on Main Street early Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police outside the Salvation Army building on Main Street early Thursday morning. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News

Winnipeg Police are investigating a death at the Salvation Army on Main Street.

Officers were called to the building, at Main and Henry Avenue, around midnight, where they discovered a body.

Read more: Winnipeg police ask for help identifying man found in St. Norbert area

Read next: Nestle to chop, slice and freeze sales of Delissio, Lean Cuisine in Canada

As of Thursday morning, police have not confirmed whether it’s being considered a criminal matter, nor have they provided any details about the deceased.

A large area around the building remained taped off while police investigate.

