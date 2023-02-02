Winnipeg police investigate after body found at Main Street Salvation Army

Winnipeg Police are investigating a death at the Salvation Army on Main Street.
Officers were called to the building, at Main and Henry Avenue, around midnight, where they discovered a body.
Read more: Winnipeg police ask for help identifying man found in St. Norbert area
Read next: Nestle to chop, slice and freeze sales of Delissio, Lean Cuisine in Canada
As of Thursday morning, police have not confirmed whether it’s being considered a criminal matter, nor have they provided any details about the deceased.
Trending Now
A large area around the building remained taped off while police investigate.
Winnipeg students find dead body during community cleanup: Pembina Trails School Division
Comments