Winnipeg police ask for help identifying man found in St. Norbert area

Police are hoping a member of the public can help to identify a man who was found in medical distress in the St. Norbert area on Oct. 18.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died and police say no tips have been received regarding his identity.
Police say foul play was not a factor in his death.
Investigators have tried numerous times to identify the man using methods such as fingerprinting, missing person reports and sharing information with community-based groups and law enforcement agencies, police say.
Police have provided a sketch of the man who was wearing a distinct ‘Phoenix Coyotes” jacket when he was found.
He is described as 25-35 years-old, five-foot-ten in height, with average body build and black hair.
He has no visible marks, scars, or tattoos.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or TIPS at 204-986-8477.
