Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg police ask for help identifying man found in St. Norbert area

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 1:55 pm
Police are asking for help to identify a man who was found in medical distress in the St Norbert area on Oct. 18.
Police are asking for help to identify a man who was found in medical distress in the St Norbert area on Oct. 18. Winnipeg Police Service

Police are hoping a member of the public can help to identify a man who was found in medical distress in the St. Norbert area on Oct. 18.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died and police say no tips have been received regarding his identity.

Read more: Winnipeg police looking to identify mystery man injured in August

Police say foul play was not a factor in his death.

Investigators have tried numerous times to identify the man using methods such as fingerprinting, missing person reports and sharing information with community-based groups and law enforcement agencies, police say.

Winnipeg police ask for help identifying man found in St. Norbert area - image
Winnipeg Police Service

Police have provided a sketch of the man who was wearing a distinct ‘Phoenix Coyotes” jacket when he was found.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Winnipeg police ask for help identifying man found in St. Norbert area - image
Winnipeg Police Service

He is described as 25-35 years-old, five-foot-ten in height, with average body build and black hair.

He has no visible marks, scars, or tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or TIPS at 204-986-8477.

Click to play video: 'Bear Clan and police team up to solve more missing persons cases'
Bear Clan and police team up to solve more missing persons cases
PoliceManitobaWinnipeg policewinnipegMissing PersonsWPSJohn DoeMystery manDeath identificationphoenix coyotes jacketPublic assitance
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers