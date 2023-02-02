Toronto police seek man wanted for failing to comply with release order

Police are seeking a man wanted for allegedly failing to comply with a release order.
Toronto police said on Jan. 31, 35-year-old Peter Murphy from Toronto was granted release by the courts for multiple sexual assault offences.
According to police, as part of the release, Murphy was required to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet at all times.
Officers allege that on Wednesday, he removed the bracelet in the Keele Stree and Gilpin Avenue area.
Police said he is five feet eight inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
