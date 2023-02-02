Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police seek man wanted for failing to comply with release order

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 3:06 pm
Police are searching for 35-year-old Peter Murphy who is wanted for allegedly failing to comply with a release order.
Police are searching for 35-year-old Peter Murphy who is wanted for allegedly failing to comply with a release order. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking a man wanted for allegedly failing to comply with a release order.

Toronto police said on Jan. 31, 35-year-old Peter Murphy from Toronto was granted release by the courts for multiple sexual assault offences.

Read more: Toronto police officer charged with impaired driving after collision along Highway 400

Read next: Parents abandon their ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in

According to police, as part of the release, Murphy was required to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet at all times.

Trending Now

Officers allege that on Wednesday, he removed the bracelet in the Keele Stree and Gilpin Avenue area.

Police said he is five feet eight inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
CrimeToronto PoliceTPSWanted ManMan wantedToronto Man Wantedrelease orderfailing to comply with release order
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers