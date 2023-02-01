Driver charged with impaired driving after collision with dump truck along Highway 400: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old from Millbrook, Ont., has been charged with impaired driving after a collision involving a dump truck along Highway 400, police say.

In a tweet, Ontario Provincial Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday at 12:05 a.m. along Highway 400 near Teston Road.

Police said a vehicle collided with the back of a dump truck.

Officers said a 29-year-old from Millbrook, Ont., has been charged with impaired driving and refusing a breath demand.

Police said the driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

According to police, the driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Officers said the driver sustained minor injuries but no one was taken to hospital.