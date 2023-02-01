Man, 61, charged with attempted murder after baby seriously injured in Markham, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 61-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a baby was taken to hospital with serious injuries in Markham, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said officers were called to a hotel on Woodbine Avenue and Highway 7 at around 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a baby was found to have serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

According to police, the baby is two months old.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday evening, Const. Laura Nicolle said the baby was in hospital receiving emergency treatment.

Police said a man was taken into custody; he and the baby were staying in the same hotel.

On Wednesday, police said a 61-year-old man from China had been charged with attempted murder. Though they confirmed the man is a family member of the baby, police did not say what their relationship was.

Police did not say how the baby was injured, but said the child remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.