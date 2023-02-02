$400K in cocaine, cash seized from Edmonton homes and hidden compartment in vehicle

A seven-month-long drug trafficking investigation led to several kilograms of cocaine being seized from two Edmonton residences and three people have been charged.
The investigation started in September 2021 and officers found that two men were using an apartment suite in the northeast neighbourhood of Delwood to store and process cocaine and methamphetamine.
Read more: $1M worth of drugs, cash seized in southwest Edmonton drug bust
Read next: Nestle to chop, slice and freeze sales of Delissio, Lean Cuisine in Canada
Two search warrants were executed at two residences on March 30, 2022: one in St. Albert and one in the northeast Edmonton neighbourhood of McConachie. During the searches, police found:
- 2.6 kg of cocaine (approximate street value of $208,000)
- 2 kg of cocaine in a hidden compartment of a Nissan Murano (approximate street value of $160,000)
- About $43,000 in cash
- Variety of drug paraphernalia
Jensen Tran, 34, of St. Albert, and Steven Lam, 34, and April Goodson, 31, both of Edmonton, have since been arrested and are facing a total of 11 charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.
Read more: More than $4M in drugs seized in Edmonton police investigation
Read next: Will winter end soon? Canadian groundhogs split on spring calls
Comments