Crime

$400K in cocaine, cash seized from Edmonton homes and hidden compartment in vehicle

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 2:01 pm
Hidden compartment in a Nissan Murano, connected to drug trafficking investigation by Edmonton police, Feb. 2023.
Hidden compartment in a Nissan Murano, connected to drug trafficking investigation by Edmonton police, Feb. 2023. Edmonton police

A seven-month-long drug trafficking investigation led to several kilograms of cocaine being seized from two Edmonton residences and three people have been charged.

The investigation started in September 2021 and officers found that two men were using an apartment suite in the northeast neighbourhood of Delwood to store and process cocaine and methamphetamine.

Two search warrants were executed at two residences on March 30, 2022: one in St. Albert and one in the northeast Edmonton neighbourhood of McConachie. During the searches, police found:

  • 2.6 kg of cocaine (approximate street value of $208,000)
  • 2 kg of cocaine in a hidden compartment of a Nissan Murano (approximate street value of $160,000)
  • About $43,000 in cash
  • Variety of drug paraphernalia

Jensen Tran, 34, of St. Albert, and Steven Lam, 34, and April Goodson, 31, both of Edmonton, have since been arrested and are facing a total of 11 charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Cocaine seized from a Nissan Murano in Edmonton drug trafficking investigation Feb. 2023. View image in full screen
Cocaine seized from a Nissan Murano in Edmonton drug trafficking investigation Feb. 2023. Edmonton Police
Cash seized as part of a drug trafficking investigation by Edmonton police, Feb. 2023. View image in full screen
Cash seized as part of a drug trafficking investigation by Edmonton police, Feb. 2023. Edmonton police
Cocaine seized from a Nissan Murano as part of an Edmonton drug trafficking investigation Feb. 2023.
Cocaine seized from a Nissan Murano as part of an Edmonton drug trafficking investigation Feb. 2023. Edmonton Police
Cocaine seized from a Nissan Murano in an Edmonton drug trafficking investigation Feb. 2023. View image in full screen
Cocaine seized from a Nissan Murano in an Edmonton drug trafficking investigation Feb. 2023. Edmonton police
Cocaine seized from a Nissan Murano in an Edmonton drug trafficking investigation Feb. 2023. View image in full screen
Cocaine seized from a Nissan Murano in an Edmonton drug trafficking investigation Feb. 2023. Edmonton Police
