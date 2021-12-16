More than $4M in drugs seized in Edmonton police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

After a nine-month investigation, Edmonton police announced Thursday they have arrested four men and seized an estimated $4.3 million in drugs and buffing agents.

According to a news release, police received information in the spring that prompted the drug and gang enforcement unit to begin investigating several people who police allege were involved in the drug trade in Edmonton.

Police, along with officers from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, say they successfully arranged several undercover drug buys with four suspects. In October, two addresses were identified as locations of interest: a home near 208 Street and 61 Avenue and the second, which police allege was a drug stash pad, on Secord Boulevard in west Edmonton.

4:51 ‘Unparalleled’ drug bust removes $300M in drugs from Alberta streets: ALERT ‘Unparalleled’ drug bust removes $300M in drugs from Alberta streets: ALERT – Sep 1, 2021

In total, police say they seized:

Story continues below advertisement

methamphetamine — 5,784.5 g (est. street value of more than $206,000)

cocaine — 11,374 g (est. street value of more than $607,000)

other drugs— 4,591 tablets (cocaine or Fentanyl-based); 25.7 g Ketamine (est. street value $1,028)

buffering agent— 897.85 kg (est. street value $3,500,000.00)

firearms & ammunition— 12 gauge shotgun, .300 win mag rifle, 800 rounds of ammo

other weapons — two stun guns, brass knuckles, two butterfly knives, two sets of brass knuckles

cash — approximately $21,000

vehicle — a 2018 Kia Sorrento

View image in full screen A six-month investigation by Edmonton police resulted in more than $4 million in drugs being seized. Edmonton Police Service

“This investigation and the corresponding results are the culmination of nine months of commitment by our members to keep a significant amount of illegal drugs off Edmonton streets,” said Staff Sgt. David Paton, of the Edmonton drug and gang enforcement unit, in a news release.

“The continued reduction of harm to our community is our number-one objective.”

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton residents David Vidal, 31, Nathaniel Cloney, 39, and Matthew Lunty, 33, and El Salvador resident Abrahem Chavez, 37, are all facing drug trafficking and possession and proceeds of crime charges.

A warrant for Chavez’s arrest has been issued, police said.

1:27 2 people charged after Edmonton police seize almost $300K in drugs including carfentanil 2 people charged after Edmonton police seize almost $300K in drugs including carfentanil – Feb 11, 2021

Vidal was named as the primary suspect by police and is also facing firearms and weapons-related charges as well as charges for child endangerment and resisting arrest.

Police said his home was the one searched on 208 Street and 61 Avenue.