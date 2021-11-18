$1M in drugs seized in northern Alberta drug investigation

Send this page to someone via email

In an investigation that spanned much of northern Alberta, more than $1 million worth of drugs — as well as firearms and ammunition — were seized earlier this month.

In a Thursday news release from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, police said ALERT Edmonton’s organize crime and gang team executed multiple search warrants in Edmonton, Red Deer and Whitecourt on Nov. 2.

“ALERT’s investigation revealed the Edmonton-based group was aggressive in supplying smaller cells in Grande Prairie and Red Deer,” Insp. Kevin Berge said. “By leveraging our criminal intelligence, and coordinating ALERT’s resources, we were able to undermine their operations by intercepting significant shipments of harmful drugs.”

View image in full screen Firearms, ammunition and $1 million in drugs was seized during coordinated searches in Edmonton, Red Deer and Whitecourt earlier this month. Supplied: ALERT

Three homes in Edmonton were searched and police conducted “targeted vehicle stops” in Red Deer and Whitecourt.

According to police, officers seized:

Three handguns

645 rounds of ammunition

8,578 grams of meth

1,317 grams of fentanyl

2,850 milliliters of GHB

3 grams of cocaine

57 opioid pills

17,260 grams of buffing agents

929 grams of unknown powders

$16,255 cash

Police said all three guns were found with ammunition and were not legally possessed, including one that is believed to have been 3D printed and was equipped with a silencer.

Five people were arrested in the investigation, though no charges have been laid.