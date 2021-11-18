Menu

Crime

$1M in drugs seized in northern Alberta drug investigation

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 18, 2021 1:28 pm
Firearms, ammunition and $1 million in drugs was seized during coordinated searches in Edmonton, Red Deer and Whitecourt earlier this month. View image in full screen
Firearms, ammunition and $1 million in drugs was seized during coordinated searches in Edmonton, Red Deer and Whitecourt earlier this month. Supplied: ALERT

In an investigation that spanned much of northern Alberta, more than $1 million worth of drugs — as well as firearms and ammunition — were seized earlier this month.

Read more: Trio charged in bust hailed as Alberta’s largest seizure of date-rape drug

In a Thursday news release from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, police said ALERT Edmonton’s organize crime and gang team executed multiple search warrants in Edmonton, Red Deer and Whitecourt on Nov. 2.

“ALERT’s investigation revealed the Edmonton-based group was aggressive in supplying smaller cells in Grande Prairie and Red Deer,” Insp. Kevin Berge said. “By leveraging our criminal intelligence, and coordinating ALERT’s resources, we were able to undermine their operations by intercepting significant shipments of harmful drugs.”

Firearms, ammunition and $1 million in drugs was seized during coordinated searches in Edmonton, Red Deer and Whitecourt earlier this month. View image in full screen
Firearms, ammunition and $1 million in drugs was seized during coordinated searches in Edmonton, Red Deer and Whitecourt earlier this month. Supplied: ALERT

Three homes in Edmonton were searched and police conducted “targeted vehicle stops” in Red Deer and Whitecourt.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, officers seized:

  • Three handguns
  • 645 rounds of ammunition
  • 8,578 grams of meth
  • 1,317 grams of fentanyl
  • 2,850 milliliters of GHB
  • 3 grams of cocaine
  • 57 opioid pills
  • 17,260 grams of buffing agents
  • 929 grams of unknown powders
  • $16,255 cash

Police said all three guns were found with ammunition and were not legally possessed, including one that is believed to have been 3D printed and was equipped with a silencer.

Read more: 3 arrested in Fort McMurray cocaine bust after ALERT seizes nearly $80K in drugs, cash

Five people were arrested in the investigation, though no charges have been laid.

