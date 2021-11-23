Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2-year investigation nets $2M in drugs, cash and proceeds of crime: Alberta police

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 23, 2021 12:18 pm
ALERT drug bust View image in full screen
Dozens of charges have been laid against eight people after a two-year drug investigation by ALERT. Supplied: ALERT

Eight Edmontonians have being charged and around $2 million in drugs, cash and proceeds of crime seized after a two-year investigation which police say spanned across Canada.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams made the announcement Tuesday in a news release.

The investigation — dubbed Project Elk — looked into a Edmonton-based trafficking network that was allegedly involved in importing drugs.

“Project Elk will prove to be significant disruption to drug markets in Edmonton and other communities in northern Alberta,” Insp. Kevin Berge said.

Read more: $1M in drugs seized in northern Alberta drug investigation

The investigation began in November 2019 and included the assistance of the Edmonton Police Service and specialized RCMP units in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Opioid overdoses adding to Alberta ICU pressure' Opioid overdoses adding to Alberta ICU pressure
Opioid overdoses adding to Alberta ICU pressure – Sep 24, 2021

ALERT intercepted a six-kilogram shipment of cocaine from Toronto in August 2020. A series of search warrants at six Edmonton homes and one in Strathcona County were issued after that.

In the homes, police found:

  • Five firearms
  • 10 kilograms of cocaine
  • 17 kilograms of a cocaine buffing agent
  • 4.7 kilograms of meth
  • 2.9 kilograms of cannabis
  • $135,000 cash

According to numbers previously provided by ALERT, a kilo of cocaine can be sold for between $50,000 to $70,000 on the street in Alberta, depending on where in the province it’s sold.

“The negative impacts of drug trafficking are multi-faceted and connect back to societal harms such as gang-related violence, theft, property crimes, and healthcare implications,” Berge said Tuesday.

Read more: 1.9 kg of meth seized in Medicine Hat’s largest drug bust

Story continues below advertisement

Police also seized about $200,000 in related property, including three vehicles, jewelry, diamond rings and Rolex watches.

A total of 35 criminal charges ranging from drug and firearms offences, to conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, to commission of an offence for a criminal organization have been laid against:

  • Tyshawn Walters, a 29-year-old man from Edmonton
  • Kashane Walters, a 34-year-old man from Edmonton
  • Kariyawasam Kariyawasam, a 39-year-old man from Edmonton
  • Tyree Malcolm, a 28-year-old man from Edmonton
  • Levi Collinge, a 39-year-old man from Edmonton
  • Boris Derpich, a 43-year-old man from Edmonton
  • Stacey Sharpe, a 35-year-old woman from Edmonton
  • Trevor Bellows, a 31-year-old man from Edmonton

The suspects are expected to make their first court appearance on Thursday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagedmonton police service tagAlberta RCMP tagEdmonton crime tagCocaine tagALERT tagAlberta Law Enforcement Response Teams tagCocaine Bust tagAlberta drug investigation tagAlberta cocaine bust tagALERT drug investigation tagEdmonton Drug Trade tagCanada cocaine bust tagCanada drug investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers