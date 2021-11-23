2-year investigation nets $2M in drugs, cash and proceeds of crime: Alberta police

Send this page to someone via email

Eight Edmontonians have being charged and around $2 million in drugs, cash and proceeds of crime seized after a two-year investigation which police say spanned across Canada.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams made the announcement Tuesday in a news release.

The investigation — dubbed Project Elk — looked into a Edmonton-based trafficking network that was allegedly involved in importing drugs.

“Project Elk will prove to be significant disruption to drug markets in Edmonton and other communities in northern Alberta,” Insp. Kevin Berge said.

The investigation began in November 2019 and included the assistance of the Edmonton Police Service and specialized RCMP units in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

1:36 Opioid overdoses adding to Alberta ICU pressure Opioid overdoses adding to Alberta ICU pressure – Sep 24, 2021

ALERT intercepted a six-kilogram shipment of cocaine from Toronto in August 2020. A series of search warrants at six Edmonton homes and one in Strathcona County were issued after that.

In the homes, police found:

Five firearms

10 kilograms of cocaine

17 kilograms of a cocaine buffing agent

4.7 kilograms of meth

2.9 kilograms of cannabis

$135,000 cash

According to numbers previously provided by ALERT, a kilo of cocaine can be sold for between $50,000 to $70,000 on the street in Alberta, depending on where in the province it’s sold.

“The negative impacts of drug trafficking are multi-faceted and connect back to societal harms such as gang-related violence, theft, property crimes, and healthcare implications,” Berge said Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also seized about $200,000 in related property, including three vehicles, jewelry, diamond rings and Rolex watches.

A total of 35 criminal charges ranging from drug and firearms offences, to conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, to commission of an offence for a criminal organization have been laid against:

Tyshawn Walters, a 29-year-old man from Edmonton

Kashane Walters, a 34-year-old man from Edmonton

Kariyawasam Kariyawasam, a 39-year-old man from Edmonton

Tyree Malcolm, a 28-year-old man from Edmonton

Levi Collinge, a 39-year-old man from Edmonton

Boris Derpich, a 43-year-old man from Edmonton

Stacey Sharpe, a 35-year-old woman from Edmonton

Trevor Bellows, a 31-year-old man from Edmonton

The suspects are expected to make their first court appearance on Thursday.