Crime

$1M worth of drugs, cash seized in southwest Edmonton drug bust

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 11:41 am
More than $1 million worth of drugs, cash and weapons were seized in a southwest Edmonton drug bust on Feb. 23, 2022. View image in full screen
More than $1 million worth of drugs, cash and weapons were seized in a southwest Edmonton drug bust on Feb. 23, 2022. Courtesy, ALERT

One man was arrested after more than $1 million worth of drugs, guns and cash was seized in a drug bust in Edmonton.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said Wednesday morning it began a drug-trafficking investigation late last year that culminated with two homes being searched on Feb. 23.

The homes were located in the Ermineskin and Terwillegar neighbourhoods.

Read more: More than $4M in drugs seized in Edmonton police investigation

With the help of Edmonton police, ALERT seized the following items:

  • 2 firearms
  • body armour
  • 3.5 kilograms of fentanyl
  • 3.5 kilomgrams of cocaine
  • 100 cartons of contraband cigarettes
  • $47,845 cash

“The drug trade is inherently violent. Firearms are used to instill fear, violence and intimidation amongst rivals, but more often than not it is the community impacted,” said Acting Insp. Blayne Eliuk with ALERT Edmonton.

Read more: 2-year investigation nets $2M in drugs, cash and proceeds of crime: Alberta police

A 43-year-old man was arrested and ALERT said he is expected to be charged at a later date. It’s not yet clear what charges he could be facing and the man was not named by officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

