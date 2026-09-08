8 teens in Quebec arrested after alleged armed assault, police chase

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Eight teenagers in Quebec could face numerous charges including assault and dangerous driving after a police chase that started in Longueuil before concluding in Montreal.

Police were first called about an incident in the parking lot of a business at approximately 9:50 p.m. Sept. 6 near the intersection of Roland-Therrien and Jacques-Cartier East boulevards.

A woman in her 40s allegedly was targeted in an armed assault involving occupants of a vehicle that was carrying multiple people. The woman was not injured, the Longueuil Agglomeration Police Service (SPAL) said.

The vehicle left the scene but was located a short time later by officers, who moved to intercept it.

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The driver failed to stop, police said, and the pursuit continued into Montreal.

SPAL, alongside officers from the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) and Surete du Quebec, eventually stopped the vehicle and arrested eight suspects. According to SPAL, the police pursuit that was first initiated was later discontinued, saying investigation efforts led to the vehicle’s interception.

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According to police, the eight suspects range in age from 14 to 18. Six were released with conditions. An 18-year-old man and 16-year-old male youth appeared in court on Monday and remain in police custody.

Through their investigation, police say the vehicle used was stolen.

The eight suspects have not yet been charged, but the investigation is ongoing to establish all circumstances surrounding the incident and to determine what charges may be recommended.

Numerous charges could be laid, with SPAL telling Global News this could include armed assault, dangerous driving, failing to remain at the scene, flight from police, possession of stolen property (motor vehicle) and, in some cases, breach of conditions.

The directeur des poursuites criminelles et penales (DPCP) will make the final decision on charges.