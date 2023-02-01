Menu

Crime

Man waited near Etobicoke ATM then brandished handgun in ‘multiple’ robberies: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 9:18 pm
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police in Toronto are searching for a man who allegedly committed multiple robberies by Etobicoke ATMs.

Toronto police said they received reports of multiple robberies between the beginning of December and the end of January. They reportedly took place in the area of Mimico Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Police said a man would wait around an ATM and, once someone had used the machine, he would come up behind them allegedly “brandishing” a handgun.

In “most” cases, the man would get his hands on cash and flee on bike or by foot, police said.

The suspect is described as six feet tall and aged between 40 and 50 years old. He was last seen wearing sunglasses and a face mask, police said.

“Investigators believe these robberies were committed by the same man,” Toronto police said.

