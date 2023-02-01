Menu

Crime

Man, 23, charged after robbery spree reported in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 1:44 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a retail robbery spree investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said between Jan. 16 and Jan. 30, officers received reports of four robberies in the Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road area.

Police said in each incident, a man entered premise and approached an employee.

According to police, during the first incident, the man allegedly demanded an employee’s property, and then fled the area with the stolen items.

Officers said in the other three incidents, the man allegedly wore a mask to try to disguise his identity.

He then produced a knife to “intimidate both customers and employees,” police allege.

“He obtained quantities of cash and property before fleeing the premises,” police said in a news release.

Officers said on Tuesday, 23-year-old Abdirashid Ishmail from Toronto was arrested.

Police said at the time of the arrest, officers allegedly recovered some of the stolen property and the knife used during the robberies.

According to police, officers determined the man was also allegedly involved in another incident which occurred on Dec. 29, 2022.

Police said in that incident, a man entered a premise pretending to be a customer.

Officers said he allegedly stole an employees wallet before fleeing.

Police said Ishmail has been charged with three counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, robbery, three counts of disguise with intent, theft under and possession of property obtained by crime under.

Offices said he was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

