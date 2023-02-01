Calgary family makes public plea to track down hit-and-run driver

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly two weeks after Zaineen Samji was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash, she’s had four surgeries to help correct the devastation done to her legs.

Her family is hoping police will get a tip or find enough evidence to take next steps.

Samji’s brother Altaf Jina said she was getting off the bus at around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 near the corner of 52 Street and 61 Avenue S.E.

On the sidewalk, Samji, 43, waited for a crossing signal, he said.

“She’s telling me she saw the car, (made) eye contact, the guy was slowing down, so she started walking,” Jina told Global News. “Next thing you know, he sped up, hit her, and he had a trailer, so the trailer went over her legs.

“When I saw the pictures, that’s when we actually realized what’s going on and how bad it is.”

A Good Samaritan stopped his vehicle, blocking the street to prevent any other vehicles from hitting Samji, and waited for emergency responders.

Samji’s family is grateful for all of the health-care workers who helped, from EMS to doctors, nurses and surgeons.

“They have been wonderful to us. We met a lot of angels,” Samji’s brother said.

Jina said the four surgeries included inserting metal supports and preparation for skin grafts.

The family hopes Samji, who is in hospital in stable condition, will walk again.

“We really hope so. We’re really praying hard,” Jina said, in tears. “But she’s a fighter.”

Samji remains in hospital and police are still combing throughr CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses. But Jina hopes other Calgarians will step up to help.

“Please do the right thing. Go to the police,” Jina said. “We need this guy to be caught.”

Police describe the vehicle as a dark-coloured half-tonne truck pulling a flatbed trailer.

Tips can be provided to the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.