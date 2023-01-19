Menu

1 person taken to hospital after serious pedestrian collision in southeast Calgary

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted January 19, 2023 1:06 pm
One person was taken to hospital after a serious pedestrian collision in southeast Calgary on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
One person was taken to hospital after a serious pedestrian collision in southeast Calgary on Thursday morning. File/Global News

One person was taken to hospital after a serious pedestrian collision in southeast Calgary on Thursday morning.

An EMS spokesperson confirmed to Global News that the crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. at 52 Street and 61 Avenue S.E.

One person was taken to hospital in serious and potentially life-threatening condition.

The spokesperson said the person was struck by a truck hauling a trailer.

More to come…

