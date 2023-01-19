1 person taken to hospital after serious pedestrian collision in southeast Calgary

One person was taken to hospital after a serious pedestrian collision in southeast Calgary on Thursday morning.
An EMS spokesperson confirmed to Global News that the crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. at 52 Street and 61 Avenue S.E.
One person was taken to hospital in serious and potentially life-threatening condition.
The spokesperson said the person was struck by a truck hauling a trailer.
More to come…
